Some of the proceeds from the event will go to the Young-Williams Animal Center, according to organizers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bar in downtown Knoxville is organizing an event giving pets a chance to dress in their spookiest costumes while helping raise money for the Young-Williams Animal Center.

The annual "Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest" is set for Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. at Merchants of Beer. Organizers said some of the proceeds from the event will go to support Young-Williams Animal Center.

People will be able to bring their costumed pets to the bar for a pet parade as well.