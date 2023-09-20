Knoxville leaders to host open houses meant to address 'missing middle housing'

Organizers said people at the event will be able to learn more about how the city plans to diversify the types of housing available, and possibly lower its price.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders will host the first of two open houses on Thursday meant to show people how the city plans to create more "missing middle housing," diversifying types of housing available and possibly offering homes at a lower price.

At the event, people will be able to learn about how leaders and staff have been working to eliminate barriers to the construction of "missing middle housing." That type of housing includes townhomes, duplexes and other structures that land between the scale of a single-family home and mid-rise apartments.

Opticos Design conducted a study in 2022 that identified zoning code barriers to this type of housing. The study also identified areas of Knoxville best suited for "missing middle housing" and made specific recommendations to diversify the type of housing available in the city.