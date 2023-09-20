Knoxville leaders to host open houses meant to address 'missing middle housing'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders will host the first of two open houses on Thursday meant to show people how the city plans to create more "missing middle housing," diversifying types of housing available and possibly offering homes at a lower price.
At the event, people will be able to learn about how leaders and staff have been working to eliminate barriers to the construction of "missing middle housing." That type of housing includes townhomes, duplexes and other structures that land between the scale of a single-family home and mid-rise apartments.
Opticos Design conducted a study in 2022 that identified zoning code barriers to this type of housing. The study also identified areas of Knoxville best suited for "missing middle housing" and made specific recommendations to diversify the type of housing available in the city.
People will be able to stop by anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Emerald Youth Foundation Gym, located at 1718 Central St. The second event will be on Sept. 25 at the John T. O'Connor Center in the same timeframe.