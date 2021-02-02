Mission of Hope hosts final outreach event of the year in Oneida, giving food to hundreds of people

Volunteers loaded cars with food, hygiene products, first aid kits and Bibles as part of the event.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — The last outreach of the year for Mission of Hope was large, attracting a line of cars eager to pick up some free food in Oneida.

The event was Saturday morning and volunteers loaded up cars with food, hygiene products, first aid kits and bibles to distribute to anyone who needed them. There were bananas, canned foods, cereal and tents lined up down a road covering stacked boxes filled with all sorts of items.

Organizers said hundreds of people stopped by, and volunteers gave them all food in a drive-through format.

"We got bread, fruit, meats, and we got Bibles," said one organizer. "We're just trying to work through our ministry up here."