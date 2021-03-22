Mission of Hope needs volunteers for drive-thru event on Saturday

It is working with Compassion Ministries to hand out essentials like food, hygiene products, first aid kits and Bibles.

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. — The Mission of Hope is looking for volunteers for a drive-thru event on Saturday, March 27.

On Saturday, people will be able to pull up to the Jamestown Fairgrounds, and volunteers will load up their cars so they do not have to get out of their vehicles.

The organization said the goal is to allow people to get the things they need while staying safe.