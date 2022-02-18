MLK Youth Symposium to offer Austin-East High School students leadership training and educational activities

The MLK Jr. Commemorative Commission is organizing the event, giving students a full day of education and entertaining activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, students at Austin-East Magnet High School will have a chance to develop their professional skills and enhance their education during the MLK Youth Symposium.

The event was organized through the MLK Jr. Commemorative Commission. They planned to give students a full day of education and entertaining activities, meant to enhance their personal and professional development.

The event is also meant to help students learn more about their communities and the history behind them.

"We intend to continue to nurture and develop the next generation of leaders who will be inspired to reweave the fabric of our community for future children and youth," organizers said.