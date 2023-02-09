Monroe Life Balloon Festival helps community, local nonprofit

All of the money raised at the festival will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County.

VONORE, Tenn. — The sky was full of hot air balloons in Monroe County on Saturday.

It was part of the Monroe Life Balloon Festival and was packed with balloon rides, live music, food and craft vendors and an inflatable fun zone for the kids.

All of the money raised at the festival will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County. One of the directors of the club said the event was a critical boost for them.

"This event means everything to us. The fundraising we get from here is a great shot in the arm for our organization," Carly Armstrong said. "It helps a lot with parents who can't afford to pay their fees, so this helps a cover a lot of that debt."