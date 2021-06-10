Moonshine returns home | Adventure Distilling Co. hosts grand opening ahead of Popcorn Sutton jam

The grand opening event is meant to kick off The Popcorn Sutton Jam over the weekend at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.

COSBY, Tenn. — Starting Friday, mason jars will be filled and emptied in East Tennessee for a weekend of history, crafts, food and most importantly of all — moonshine.

The events kicked off on Thursday for the grand opening of Adventure Distilling Co. It included entertainment from Ryan Perry along with moonshine from Kelly Williamson and other legendary moonshines. Organizers invited people to check out their new distillery and venue as part of the "pre-Popcorn Sutton Jam party."

On Friday and Saturday, moonshine will flow even more freely throughout the county during the Popcorn Sutton Annual Memorial Jam. Gates will open at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Cocke County A&I Fairground in Newport. They will also open at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There, people will be able to enjoy live music, food, crafts and insights from master distillers to celebrate the legacy of Marvin "Popcorn" Sutton, as well as Appalachian heritage.

It is meant to celebrate the legacy of an infamous Tennessee moonshiner who is remembered as a folk hero, according to experts. He passed away in 2009, and a recent book authored by Neal Hutcheson hopes to preserve his stories.

Organizers said Appalachian Axe Company will be at the event so attendees can test their aim while enjoying BBQ and crafts. Dogs will also be welcome, and organizers said the event will go on rain or shine.

A charity auction will also be held on Saturday to benefit AMVETS Post 75.