More than 250 cyclists ride in 2021 Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash

After the ride, cyclists had the chance to return to the Dancing Bear Lodge's bistro for a traditional post-ride lunch and beer.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — More than 250 cyclists navigated East Tennessee's twists and turns for the 7th annual Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash on Saturday.

Participants had the choice of three routes, each stretching different lengths. First, they could take a 25-mile route through the curves of Walker's Cut, with a police escort.

For cyclists that wanted to spend more time outside, there was a 40-mile route that took participants through Walland and Blount County. Cyclists who took this route could see Chilhowee Mountain as they returned to the lodge. There was also a new 52-mile route.

"Blount County has some of the most spectacular bike rides I've ever seen," said Mark Oldham, the race day director. "Because Blount County is in the foothills of the Smokies, it makes the rides even more spectacular."