Morristown cancels Boofest and Christmas Parade due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials said that they had to cancel Boofest and Christmas Parade due to concerns about COVID-19, and were looking at options for the Christmas Tree lighting.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Christmas may not be totally canceled this year in Morristown, but officials said it may be different.

In a post on Facebook, officials announced that the annual Christmas Parade was canceled this year due to concerns over COVID-19. However, they also said city officials were hoping to be able to hold a Christmas Tree lighting event and that staff was looking at options to safely hold the event.

They said the City of Morristown and the Crossroads Downtown Partnership made the decision to cancel the parade after careful consideration for the health and well-being of attendees, volunteers, sponsors and vendors.

The City of Morristown Parks and Recreation also said that they decided to cancel the annual Boofest celebration. They said they made the decision due to circumstances regarding COVID-19 and difficulties with social distancing the event.

"We know that this will disappoint many families in our community, but we feel it was the best decision to respect our citizens and keep our community healthy," officials said in a post on Facebook. "We eagerly look forward to next year's event."