Dogwood Arts and local artist host mural workshop in downtown Knoxville

Six local artists were chosen to participate in the workshop, each designing and painting their own mural.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six local artists had a chance to refine their skills and create their own murals during a workshop hosted by Megan Lingerfelt, a prolific East Tennessee artist, and Dogwood Arts.

The mural workshop is at Maker Exchange, and it was meant to teach aspiring mural artists the basics of creating such large works of art. According to a release from Dogwood Arts, artists who paint murals need to consider more factors than ones who work with paper or canvas.

They said it can be daunting to know where to start, and the workshop was meant to introduce mural painting practices to artists interested in working on a large scale.

The six artists chosen to participate in the program are listed below.

They designed and painted their own murals, which will stay on display in Maker Exchange through the months of March and April.