Anvils to fly at Museum of Appalachia during Fourth of July celebration

NORRIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Appalachia is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday by sending anvils flying into the sky.

Every year, the Museum of Appalachia holds a historic celebration that uses gunpowder to send anvils flying. They said it's part of a way that pioneers used to celebrate holidays, elections and other special occasions. Even though the tradition is almost obsolete, the museum said it works to keep it alive every year.

They said the anvil weighs around 200 pounds and is sent hundreds of feet in the air.

The celebration will also have a bell-ringing ceremony, a flag procession, live music, and demonstrations from blacksmiths, spinners, weavers, sawmillers, woodworkers and more. It will last from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. with anvil shoots happening every hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.