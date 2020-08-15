New food truck park opens by Sevierville Friday, Wears Valley Social

The food truck park officially opened on Friday, with local food trucks and vendors filling the event space.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked the grand opening of a new food truck area in Sevierville — Wears Valley Social. The event space will be open Friday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and will also be open on select weekdays during peak season, according to officials.

It features local food, vendors filling its commerce area and live music. On Aug. 14, it welcomed The Chicken Coop, GrillBillies BBQ, Burgerito, and Allyson’s Chimney Cakes for visitors to serve visitors. Officials also announced that Foothills Mercantile Co. would be a permanent vendor at the park.

Tourists mostly passed through the Wears Valley area, found just under Cove Mountain by Gatlinburg, and organizers said that they hope the social will keep tourists in the area.

"We have a lot of visitors and a lot of money that flows through Wears Valley," Jeromy Adams said, who works with Wears Valley Social. "We wanted to create a special fun spot for our visitors and our locals alike to come together and enjoy some great food, and have something cool to do in Wears Valley."