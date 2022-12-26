Happy New Year's! Here are some celebrations across East Tennessee

East Tennessee is getting ready to end 2022 with some parties and welcome 2023 with music, food and some drinks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, families and friends are getting ready to end 2022 with music, drinks, games and many celebrations. Several New Year’s Eve events have been scheduled in popular spots like Market Square, downtown Gatlinburg and Main Street in Morristown.

Many events feature fireworks and food, with music meant to welcome the start of 2023 with good cheers. Organizers in Knoxville are planning the city’s annual celebration at The Sunsphere, while groups in Morristown are getting ready to kick off the new year with a celebration on Main Street.

A list of different New Year’s events across East Tennessee is available below.

Knox County

New Year’s at the Sunsphere (starting at 8 p.m., World’s Fair Park): Every year, organizers in Knoxville plan a large celebration with music, food and a ball drop in the city. This year, they organized a silent disco starting at 8 p.m. and live music starting at 9:30 p.m. through 11:55 p.m.



At midnight, a ball will drop from The Sunsphere to commemorate the start of 2023. Before the event, people will also have a chance to enjoy some of the holiday activities in downtown Knoxville. They will be able to enjoy the Holidays on Ice skating rink in Market Square until 9 p.m. or see some of the lights up in the nearby Krutch Park, before heading down to World’s Fair Park for the New Year’s celebration.



The event is free, and organizers said it will go on rain or shine. People are also encouraged to bring chairs and said tents and canopies would not be allowed. They also said the event is family-friendly and alcohol will not be available.





New Year’s Eve in the Old City (starting at 5 p.m., Wagon Wheel): Many people ring in the new year with drinks and music, and this pub crawl gives people a chance to continue that tradition. People wil have a chance to buy wristband to get into four Old City bars that are expected to be packed on New Year’s Eve: Old City Sports Bar, Wagon Wheel, Southbound and Hanna’s Old City.



People can buy them ahead of New Year’s Eve for $25 online. The pub crawl isn’t the only event in Old City too. A separate silent disco event at Pretentious Beer Co. will also start at 9 p.m.

Hamblen County

New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street (8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., Main Street): The second annual New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street in Downtown Morristown kicks off at 8 p.m. with a live DJ. It will transform Main Street into a dance floor with food trucks, tables and drinks available at 1907 Brewing Company. There will also be a 360-degree video and photo booth available for free.

Sevier County

33rd Annual Gatlinburg New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show (starting at 10 p.m., Gatlinburg Space Needle): Almost every New Year's Eve, Gatlinburg hosts a massive fireworks display to kick off the new year. The end of 2022 will not be any different, with a massive show at 115 Historic Nature Trail.

Blount County