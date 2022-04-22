North Knoxville record store to host event with music from Tennessee artists for Record Store Day

The event will start at 12 p.m. at Lost and Found Records with music by Trisha Gene Brady, a Knoxville musician.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be a big day for music fans across the U.S. — Record Store Day.

The day is meant to celebrate the culture surrounding independently owned record stores. They are usually platforms for rising local musicians, giving them a chance to find audiences in their communities. Record stores are also known for boasting large collections of albums from a variety of artists.

Lost and Found Records will host a special event on Saturday to mark the day. It will start at 12 p.m. with music by Trisha Gene Brady, a musician from Knoxville who performed with The Black Lillies and has played on big stages like the Grand Old Opry, Bonnaroo and South By Southwest.

The store will then play music from seven other artists in hour-long increments, ending at 7 p.m. with music from Conner Kelly and The Timewarp.