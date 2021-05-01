Nourish Knoxville 2021 Winter Farmers' Market to start on Saturday

The farmers' market will be open 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on several days in January, February, March and April at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville should get started on their grocery lists! The Nourish Knoxville 2021 Winter Farmers' Market will start on Saturday, giving people the chance to stock up on healthy and locally-grown food.

The farmers' market will be held between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Mary Costa Plaza at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. Vendors will be selling food on the following days:

Jan. 9

Jan. 23

Feb. 6

Feb. 20

March 6

March 20

April 3

April 17

The market will be held outdoors, where vendors will sell pasture-raised meats, eggs, winter produce, honey, baked goods, artisan crafts and more. Food and coffee trucks will also be selling to-go style meals on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, officials said.

Old Bailey Farms, Wilson Family Farm, Sevier Blumen and Mountain Meadows Farm are just some of the vendors who will be selling goods at the market.

Customers with SNAP benefits can also receive up to $20 in free tokens per day, to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, officials said. There will also be free children's activities during the winter market. They will be in a take-home format and will feature local produce that families can sample.