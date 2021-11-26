Old City Market to kick off on Small Business Saturday, supporting local businesses

The event is held on West Jackson Avenue and will include local vendors and artists of all kinds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Black Friday comes the weekend, and Small Business Saturday. It's a day where local makers and artists have a chance to share in the holiday shopping rush, and more consumers are expected to shop locally this year.

This Saturday is also the Old City Market, an outdoor artist and makers market that usually takes place on the second Saturday of each month. It includes makers that sell everything from handmade plates and cups, pens, fabrics and other kinds of fantastic gifts.

The market also features artists showing off their latest prints, as well as culinary artists that give shoppers a place where they can eat after looking at all the different booths.

The market is held on West Jackson Avenue from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. There, shoppers should be able to find gifts for most of their friends and family.