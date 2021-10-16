Oliver Springs "October Sky Festival" brings together community

The event included entertainment, games, homemade food, venders and much more!

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — Oliver Springs is known for sprawling, scenic hills and valleys. It's a place with a lot of heritage, and it is also the location where October Sky was filmed in 1998, according to officials.

Saturday's "October Sky Festival" is named after the film, as well as the area's lush October views. Several vendors and creators participated in the event, as well as community organizers. Attendees also had the chance the visit three venues during the event.

They could stop by the OSHS Museum, which the Oliver Springs Historical Society renovated and improved in 2008. The museum includes donated photos and artifacts from the area's history related to coal mining and the railroad, which much of the area depended on.

They could also visit Arrowhead Park, where they could find a festival of arts and crafts. They could also experiment with small rocket launches while enjoying lunch and listening to local entertainment. Old tractors, coal miner displays, face painting and other kinds of fun were available at the park.

Finally, attendees could step into history at Oliver Springs Train Depot. There, organizers displayed a model of the kind of train that brought visitors to the Oliver Springs Hotel, along with other antique displays showing what life was like while the area was still developing.

Families could also stop by the kid's activity zone for pony rides, a petting zoo, a bounce and an 8-foot robotic dragon.