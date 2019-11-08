KODAK, Tenn. — Seven Islands State Birding Park had a one-of-kind-experience for bird lovers.

They held a banding session. Banding is when they careful capture the birds to put a small metal bracelet around their leg.

They do it to track the animals for data.

One young volunteer loved being a part of the experience.

"I just really enjoy being out in nature and be able to help with all of the science. I really enjoy getting to be a part of it," junior volunteer Annabel Dattilo said.

Annabel also said birds are important for our ecosystem here in East Tennessee because they eat pests like bugs.