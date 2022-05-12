Walk, bike, jog or dance | Open Streets Knoxville event to return Sunday

Sevier Avenue will be closed to motorists from Atchley Street to Suttree Landing via Foggy Bottom Street, giving people a chance to play and exercise safely.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville community will have a chance to spend time with friends and family during a fun event meant to promote physical activity and community interaction.

Open Streets 2022 will return Sunday at 2 p.m. and invites people to walk, bike, jog or dance their way through town. Sevier Avenue will be closed to all motorists from Atchley Street to Suttree Landing via Foggy Bottom Street. The roads will be closed to give people a chance to play, exercise and socialize safely.

The event is hosted by Bike Walk Knoxville, with support from the city. It is part of an international initiative meant to promote healthy lifestyles, support local businesses and encourage sustainable transportation in cities.

It will be the ninth time Open Streets has held an event, and organizers said they usually attract more than 3,500 attendees.

“Open Streets is unique and so much fun because it offers a fresh way for families to appreciate and enjoy our urban corridors," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. "I'm especially pleased that this spring's Open Streets will showcase our beautiful Suttree Landing Park and the great mix of businesses on Sevier Avenue."

The event is pet friendly and encourages people to bring strollers, scooters, skateboards and bikes — just no cars. It is free for attendees and lasts until 6 p.m. Knoxville Area Transportation will be giving passes at their booth for a free ride home too, according to a release from organizers.