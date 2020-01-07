x
Parkway Drive-In to show multicultural double features during summer, as part of Amazon Studios project

Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, created "A Night at the Drive-In," beginning July 1.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Many movie theaters are still be closed due to the coronavirus, but drive-in theaters are still showing films — including Parkway Drive-In theater in Maryville.

As part of a new Amazon Studios and Outlier Society project, "A Night at the Drive-In," Parkway Drive-In will show multicultural double-features throughout the summer starting July 1. The project is meant to showcase diversity in cinema, according to officials.

Between July and August, there will be five double-feature showings. They are listed below:

  • Movies To Make You Fall In Love: Love & Basketball and Crazy Rich Asians, July 1
  • Movies To Make You Proud: Black Panther and Creed, July 15
  • Movies To Inspire Your Inner Child: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Hook, July 29
  • Movies To Make You Open Your Eyes: Do The Right Thing and Get Out, August 12
  • Movies To Make You Laugh: Coming To America and Girls Trip, August 26

The gates will be open at 7 p.m. at Parkway Drive-In. July 1, the theater will show Love & Basketball at 9:30 p.m. They will then show Crazy Rich Asians at 11:30 p.m.

Passes can be purchased online, on the "A Night at the Drive-In" website

