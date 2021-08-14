PBPA to host largest Powell Station Celebration yet

The event will include multiple Powell groups and have vintage car shows, skate competition, a 5K run and much more.

POWELL, Tenn. — The Powell Business & Professional Association (PBPA) will be hosting its largest ever Powell Station Celebration yet.

The Celebration will include the Travis Wegener Memorial Car show of over 75 vintage cars, the 4th Annual Beaver Creek Flotilla, the 4th Annual Disc Golf Tournament, the Downtown Throwdown Cornhole Tournament, the Skate-the-Park Skate competition and the Powell High School Renaissance 5k Run and Fun Walk sponsored by Rural Metro/AMR, the History of Powell Presentation.

The newest addition to the event will also be "The Kids Zone." The Kids Zone will feature the Splash pad of course, 4 bounce houses, a petting zoo from Little Ponderosa, a craft zone sponsored by Lowes, Story telling, face painting, and other events just for kids!

All these events will take place today from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Powell High and Powell Station Park or on Beaver Creek from Brickyard Rd to Clinton Hwy.