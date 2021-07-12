American Legion Post 2 to host Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,178 were injured in the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Today marks 80 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,178 were injured.

People in East Tennessee are invited to help honor them Tuesday afternoon at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 5901 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville. The program begins at 12:45 p.m.

Challenger, the bald eagle cared for by the American Eagle Foundation, will make a special appearance. Although, he will not be able to fly because of his age.

A moment of silence is scheduled for 12:55 p.m., which coincides with 7:55 a.m. in Hawaii. That is the time the attack took place.

After that, the Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem and a presentation of wreaths are all on the agenda.

Those with the American Legion Post 2 said this is the time to make sure veterans know their sacrifices aren't forgotten.

"We need to remember the sacrifices of the past," said Program Director Jim Hackworth. "We invite everybody to participate with us in this moment of observance."