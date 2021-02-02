PetPalooza kicks off in Alcoa, supporting Blount County Animal Welfare Society

The event included a competition to see who could eat bananas faster: dogs or their owners?

ALCOA, Tenn. — Families gathered in Springbrook Park on Saturday with their four-legged friends for a brand-new celebration of dogs and for a fundraiser to support the Blount County Animal Welfare Society.

It was PetPalooza, which brought out vendors and veterinary workers for a day of fun. There was a competition to see who could eat bananas faster: dogs or their owners? There was also an agility course and a place to create paintings featuring dogs' paws.

Community members also came out to help organize the event, ensuring everyone had a day filled with fun.

"I am working on my Girl Scout Gold Award, which is the highest award you can earn in Girl Scouts," said Maryn Pope, a volunteer at the event. "It's sort of a fundraiser, education thing so people can learn what BCAWS does."

Drinks, snacks and merchandise were available for anyone, and any pup, who arrived with an appetite. Proceeds went to support the BCAWS, which works with pet owners and the community to support outdoors and neglected animals. They provided shelter with wooden dog houses, fenced enclosures as well as free spay and neuter services.