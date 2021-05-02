Pickleball tournament supports animal therapy program

The Harmony Family Center held its second annual pickleball tournament. The money raised went toward their animal-assisted therapy programs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pickleball players took the court for a good cause on Sunday.

The Harmony Family Center held its second annual pickleball tournament.

The money raised went toward their animal-assisted therapy programs.

Organizers said about 70 people laced up and played in the tournament.

"It's unconditional love and support from a fur friend and it really breaks down a lot of barriers for kids and helps them to open up more," said Nichole Coning, CEO of Harmony Family Center.

Harmony Family Center has programs with therapy horses and dogs.