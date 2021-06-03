Pigeon Forge to host Patriot Festival on July 3 with music, food, fireworks and veterans' tribute

Clint Black is set to headline the festival, playing country music before fireworks go off to bring in the Fourth of July.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The 30th annual Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival is set to start on July 3, ushering in Independence Day with food, free concerts and a fireworks show.

Clint Black, a renowned country singer who produced four straight No. 1 singles, will perform at 8 p.m. Some of his hits include "A Better Man," "Nobody's Home" and "Walkin' Away." Black's performance will precede a fireworks show kicking off a 9:45 p.m.

The festival will also include a veterans tribute to honor people who served in the military. Rumors, a tribute band to Fleetwood Mac, will also perform.

“Patriot Festival provides an occasion to celebrate our nation’s independence and, this year, a bit of personal independence as we see outdoor concerts return,” said Leon Downey, executive director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism.

Food vendors will also sell traditional festival food. At 5:30 p.m. the annual veterans' tribute will be held from the main stage.