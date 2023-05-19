Yarrr! | Pirate Fest to return in Harriman over the weekend

The event is meant to transport attendees to 1674 — a time when pirates sailed the seas.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — An event in Harriman will take visitors back centuries, to a time when pirates sailed the seas and explored distant lands while on the run from European authorities.

That event is Pirate Fest, which will be held on May 20 through May 21, from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. in Harriman. The event is framed as a special celebration organized by Sir Henry Morgan, otherwise known as Captain Morgan. It is designed to take place in a reimagining of Port Royal, Jamaica, for his daughter's 20th birthday. Attendees are the special guests.

Pirate Fest takes visitors back to 1674 after Captain Morgan has become a national hero for his exploits as a British privateer in a war against the Spanish. While attendees enjoy his daughter's birthday party, a young Spaniard is planning revenge against Captain Morgan for the death of his father.

That conflict will lead to combat croquet, according to event organizers.

Attendees can arrive in costume and enter a costume contest, where they can prove they have what it takes to be a pirate. They can also have pictures taken with a mermaid or shop for treasures during the event.

There will also be legendary characters at the event grounds, as well as "speed courting," folk dancing and a mid-day parade.