'Buy a tree. Change a Life': Nonprofit sells Christmas trees in Powell to help kids

Redemption Life Church in Powell is part of the global "Buy A Tree. Change a Life" event. 100% of the money goes to help children across the world.

POWELL, Tenn. — Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world this holiday season by selling Christmas trees.

The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.

Pastor Michael Cox said the church's goal is "to be a church that impacts our community."

Cox said the funds they receive this Christmas will go toward giving kids a new chance at the start of the 2023 school year. Cox said they will be partnering with Powell schools to identify 100 families in need. The children of the families will receive new haircuts, tennis shoes, backpacks, jeans and other supplies families might need to provide them with a fresh start for the new school year.

"The whole message is touching the lives of children, impacting them with what they need, but also helping with education and things our world is suffering from," said Cox's wife, Jihan Cox.

The church held the event in 2021. Half the proceeds went to helping children globally and the rest went to Powell High School, Powell Middle School, and Powell Elementary School.

You can purchase a tree at 2100 West Emory Road in Powell right across from Powell High School. Volunteers will be holding signs saying different things such as "Christmas trees for sale" and "I paid way too much for my tree."

The tree prices are $125 for an 8-to-9-foot tree, $100 for a 7-to-8-foot tree, $90 for a 6-to-7-foot tree and $80 for a 5-to-6-foot tree.