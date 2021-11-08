Prayer circle held in Kingsport for missing 5-year-old, Summer Wells

On Saturday, family and community members gathered together to pray for Summer and her safe return.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — It has been around two months since 5-year-old Summer Wells was first reported missing from her home in Hawkins County.

On Saturday, family and community members gathered together to pray for Summer and her safe return.

The event took place at Borden Park in Kingsport.

People at a prayer circle said that during tragic times, communities should come together to support the family.

"I couldn't wrap my head around it," says Jesse Mulvane, a member of the prayer circle. "The prayer circle I do on Saturdays is for support for her in a tragic time like this. In a tragic time like this, we all need to come together and support this family."

Another prayer circle is scheduled for next Saturday. Organizers say they plan to host these events on as many Saturdays as possible.

As a reminder, Summer has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.