10 About Town: Where to celebrate Pride Month in East Tennessee

Across East Tennessee, there are events where anyone can enjoy being themselves and find an inclusive community.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across East Tennessee, there are events where people can celebrate Pride Month surrounded by a supportive and inclusive community. There are also resources available for the LGBTQ+ community to find support after the state legislature passed laws targeting them.

Knox Pride previously said that one such bill, which effectively banned public drag shows, could have also endangered its yearly festival and parade. They later shared in May that the festival and parade would be in October — during National Coming Out Month.

Another event, organized by TriPride in the Tri-Cities, is also planned for Sept. 23, 2023.

However, this year may not be the exact same as previous Pride events. According to Appalachian OUTreach, an LGBTQ+ advocacy and community group, organizers may need to move drag performers to specific sections of events to keep them safe.

"We are going to have to protect our drag performers. Our drag performers are going to have to stay in designated spaces. But they're not going to stop Pride," said Elizabeth Maltempi, the marketing director for Appalachian OUTreach. "We're going to be out there."

She also said people who attend Pride events and who may not feel safe should go with a group of trusted friends, who can support and celebrate with them.

A list of Pride events organized by groups in the region is available below.

Knox County

Pride Night (June 2, 5:30 p.m. - Zoo Knoxville): A fun Pride Month tradition is returning to Zoo Knoxville on June 2 — Pride Night. Knox Pride and the zoo partnered to create it, giving people a chance to see the zoo in a different light. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., and $5 from every ticket sold supports the Knox Pride Community and Resource Center.

One For All (June 3, 7:30 p.m. - Regal Stadium): One Knoxville, the city's soccer team, will drop its "One for All" merchandise capsule during their game against North Carolina. Knox Pride is the team's "Goals For Good" partner, and tickets are available online.

Knox Pride Vendor Market (June 4, 12 p.m. - Knox Pride Center): Every first Sunday of the month, Knox Pride hosts a market. This month's market will be the Pride Month edition, bringing out a food truck along with queer-owned, person-of-color-owned, and minority-owned businesses. Organizers also promised some surprises for the Pride Month edition of the market.

Karaoke Night at South Press (June 7, 14, 21, 28, at 6 p.m. - South Press): Every Wednesday, South Spress and Knox Pride host a karaoke night, with food and coffee available. It is a sober event, and Knox Pride said they have clothing, accessories, makeup and wigs for anyone who wants to perform and step their toes into the art of drag.

First Friday at South Press (June 9, 5 p.m. - South Press): The South Press coffee shop will open an exhibit of photos that chronicle the history of Knoxville's Pride. It will be up throughout June, and people can also see photographs at the Knox Pride Center.

SoKno Pride (June 10 - Sevier Ave.): A popular Pride event in South Knoxville that started in 2021 as a drag brunch show. It quickly expanded and brought together the LGBTQ+ community for a day of fun and celebration. A long list of musical performances is on the lineup, such as the Appalachian Equality Chorus, Feral Kytty, and the Knoxville Honkers and Bangers Marching Band. Drag performances from Mercedes Alexander Eboni, Fatty Acid, Royal Disaster and more are scheduled too. There will be several stages, and the event benefits two community organizations: Rooted East and Bryant's Bridge.

Pride Drag Brunch (June 11, 11 a.m. - South Press): Knox Pride will host a drag brunch event at South Press until 2 p.m. on June 11.

Rise and Knox Pride Present: A Conversation on Elder Care (June 11, 4 p.m. - Knox Pride Vocational Suite): A group known as "The Golden Girls" is partnering with RISE to lead a discussion about aging and caregiving in the LGBTQ+ community. The event will be free and lasts until 7 p.m.

Capturing Pride: History of Pride through Photographs (June 15, 7 p.m. - Knox Pride Center): Local photographers will get together and discuss how they capture emotions in photographs, while also discussing the important role those images have when documenting the history of Pride. People are encouraged to bring their own photos and stories about Pride to share with the community.

Knox Pride Bingo Trivia Night (June 16, 7 p.m. - South Press): Every month, Knox Pride organizes a bingo and trivia night. It is a sober event and is hosted at the South Press coffee shop, which includes a coffee and food bar. It costs $20 to play all evening, with funds benefiting Knox Pride.

1st Annual LGBTQIA+ Neurodivergent Pride Day (June 18, 12 p.m. - Knox Pride): Knox Pride is teaming up with LMU and the Laurel Research Collective for the first-annual LGBTQIA+ Neurodivergent Pride Day. It will include sensory-friendly spaces, outdoor games, a water balloon fight, food trucks, a cookie truck, a gourmet lemonade stand, arts and crafts for all ages as well as resources. From 4 p.m. through 8 p.m., they will also have a silent disco.

Mx. Knox Pride 365! Pageant (June 25, 8 p.m. - Club XYZ): Knox Pride will select the first Mx. Knox Pride 365 following a night of pageantry and community, lasting until 11 p.m. The event is open to all drag performers.

Sevier County

Gatlinburg Pride March (June 4, 6 p.m. - Lower plaza of the Aquarium): Appalachian OUTreach will host the third-annual Gatlinburg Pride march starting at 6 p.m., starting below the lower plaza of Ripley's Aquarium. It will then move to Mynatt Park by 6:45 p.m. for a cookout, all as part of Gatlinburg Pride Day.

Sevier County Community Cookout (June 4, 7:15 p.m. - Mynatt Park): Immediately following the Gatlinburg Pride March, Appalachian OUTreach will host a cookout for the community. Volunteers have already said they would bring pork shoulder, Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas, potato salad and flan.

Food Pantry Collection (Throughout June - Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge): Organizers are collecting food for food pantries at Knox Pride and South Press. They are asking for travel-sized hygiene items, personal portions of peanut butter, cereal, canned meets and other kinds of items.

This story will be updated as WBIR learns about more events in June.

Resources for the LGBTQ+ community

Knox Pride (4028 Chapman Hwy, 865-978-3464): Based in Knoxville, Knox Pride offers a center where the LGBTQ+ community can gather and meet other people like themselves. They also offer a food pantry, which features a community fridge. A satellite food pantry is also located at South Press. They teach life skills and offer support groups, as well as a "thriftique" where people can find clothes and other items for cheap, or donate items they no longer need. They also have a long list of resources for everything from legal issues to college resources and spiritual resources.

Appalachian OUTreach (P.O. Box 5568, Maryville, 865-268-9098): The group started in Dec. 2015, and has since grown to serve the LGBTQ+ community in several counties across East Tennessee. They are able to connect people with mental health resources, community resources, healthcare resources, and many others.

Bryant's Bridge (P.O. Box 9422, Knoxville, 865-604-7327): Bryant's Bridge was created to help provide housing for people who may not be able to find it. It was created to be a safe place and a long-term option with the goal of linking other supporting services, eventually helping young people avoid homelessness and smoothly transition into adulthood.

Tennessee Equality Project (P.O. Box 330875, Nashville): This advocacy group works to make sure LGBTQ+ people are treated equally in the state's laws. While they do not provide social services and can't give legal advice, they may be able to make a referral.