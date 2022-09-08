Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Knoxville on Saturday

Organizers said more than 100 vendors are expected to be there with plenty of food trucks, brews and nonstop music.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular flea market is returning to Knoxville on Saturday with a lineup of bands from across the U.S. and more than 100 vendors.

The Punk Rock Flea Market will be at The Mill and Mine in the downtown area, starting at 12 p.m. It will last until 10 p.m. and attendees will be able to enjoy meals from food trucks while perusing themed merchandise.

It will be the seventh Punk Rock Flea Market. Previous vendors offer clothes in bold colors clad with leather, next to stalls with stunning artwork and homemade crafts. For many people, it is an event where shoppers can find items they wouldn't be able to find anywhere else.

Last year's event also included a motorcycle show on West Depot Avenue. This year's event includes music from artists like Snooper, Seize and Desist, Judy and the Jerks and Cave Deco.

Entry costs $5 and the event welcomes people of all ages. Anyone under 12 years old can get in free with their parents.