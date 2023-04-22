Knoxville celebrates Record Store Day with Lost and Found Records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of stores across the country took part in celebrating Record Store Day Saturday, including Lost and Found Records.
Hundreds of people came out to hunt for some exclusive records, learn about other shops and organizations in the city and share their love of music.
Some of the gems that vinyl lovers had a chance to snag:
- Taylor Swift's "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions"
- Elton John's "Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player"
- Dolly Parton's "The Monument Singles Collection 1964 - 1968"
- Stevie Nicks' "Bella Donna Live 1981"