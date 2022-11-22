RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3

The clinic at Coalfield High School will provide people in need with free medical, dental and vision services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3.

The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

RAM will be holding the one-day clinic at Coalfield High School from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. Friday night, and the clinic doors should open at 6 a.m. As patients arrive, they will be given additional information about the clinic.

RAM said people should be prepared to choose between dental or vision services due to time constraints. Medical services will be offered to any patient who shows up at the clinic.

RAM said patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. All services are free and no ID is required.