RAM to host free medical clinic in Oak Ridge starting Feb. 18

During the free clinic, people will have a chance to get free medical services including dental, vision and mental health services.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — On Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, people in Oak Ridge will have a chance to get free medical care during a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical.

There will be dental, vision and medical services available on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to time constraints, people may need to choose between dental and vision services when they arrive, but mental health services will also be available.

Some specific services they offer include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

No ID will be required to access services, organizers said. They also said people should arrive as early as possible for services, to make sure they are able to get care.

They also warned that in some situations, such as inclement weather or volunteer cancellations, the parking lot might open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.

They said that the parking lot is expected to open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17, and will remain open for the duration of the clinic. It is located at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. As patients arrive, they will be provided with more information about the opening process and the next steps they need to take for services, RAM said.

They said that since RAM was founded in 1985, they served more than 88,500 people and provided free care worth more than $181.5 million.