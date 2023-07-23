x
Repticon working to debunk myths surrounding reptile ownership with family-oriented, fun-filled event

The event offers people the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Repticon came to Knoxville Sunday showcasing lizards, iguanas, snakes and more during a national traveling reptile show. 

The event hosts reptile and exotic animal shows in many cities throughout the United States. Repticon is filled with a mixture of vendors, breeders, educators and animal lovers.

According to organizers, the event not only catered to reptile owners but also served as a way to educate people who might be curious about getting a scaly friend.

"A big thing about these events is educating the public," Michael Dean, show manager, said. "[From] different animals, how to take care of them, a lot of people don't realize how fun and unique these animals are and they can actually keep them as pets." 

Guests were able to shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles offered. Repitcon works to debunk myths surrounding reptile ownership and the event grows every year. 

