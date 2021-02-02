Knoxville nonprofit goes to new heights to raise money in "Over the Edge" event

A nonprofit that supports single mothers raised money by encouraging people to go over the edge for the ones they love, rappelling down 16 stories near Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People say that they would go over the edge for the ones they love. However, they don't often mean it literally.

A Knoxville nonprofit challenged the community to go over the edge for the ones they love on Saturday, rappelling people down from the top of a 16-story building near Market Square. It was for the 6th Annual Over the Edge Knox event.

The Restoration House said it was meant to represent some of the pressures that single mothers face which would push many people over the edge. They canceled last year's event due to COVID-19, but it returned this year to give people a chance to take the plunge.

At the bottom of the Trotter/First Century Bank Building was a block party, where people could enjoy food and music regardless of whether they chose to go down the building.

All funds raised from the event went directly to The Restoration House's mission. They provide transitional housing, ally teams, family advocacy services and youth development programs for low-income and single-parent families.

They have 26 homes where single parents can stay while they get back on their feet. They also aim to help parents get an education and a career, while also providing a community of support.

Organizers said they raised more than $77,000 from the event.