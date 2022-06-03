Ribbon cutting event showcases new hangar at McGhee Tyson for TN Air National Guard

The 134th Air Refueling Wing hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to unveil a new $31 million aircraft hangar.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new $31 million hangar is open at McGhee Tyson Airport after the 134th Air Refueling Wing hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

The new hangar is around 57,400 square feet large and started construction in September 2019. Officials said it is large enough to house the unit's KC-135 Stratotanker. It will also be able to house the Air Force's newest in-flight refueling tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus.

The unit has launched operations from that base since 1964 and has helped the U.S. military in conflicts across the world. In 2020, it was named the top tanker unit in the entire Air National Guard.