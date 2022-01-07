x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform in Gatlinburg on Feb. 26

The city of Gatlinburg said Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will perform at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Mills Auditorium.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder are coming to Gatlinburg next month to perform during the celebration of Tennessee Songwriters Week.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning bluegrass and mandolin legend will be performing with his band at the Mills Auditorium in the Gatlinburg Convention Center on February 26 at 8 p.m. A limited number of tickets to the event will be on sale starting Friday  for $45 to $55. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite at this link.

“This is an opportunity to see an incredibly entertaining performance by a master of the mandolin and his star-studded band, Kentucky Thunder,” said Marci Claude, public relations manager of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Mills Auditorium is an intimate venue and perfect for a live performance like this.”

Several other venues across East Tennessee will be hosting events Tennessee Songwriters Week. You can find a list of events across the state at this link.

Related Articles

In Other News

Knoxville rings in the 2022 at World's Fair Park