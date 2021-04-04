Rides, games and food! West Town Mall hosts carnival over Easter weekend

The Spring Fling is meant to offer something different for families to do over Easter weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The West Town Mall is a spot where people can enjoy a meal, do some shopping and have some fun. And they offered even more fun for families over Easter weekend.

The Spring Fling is being held in the West Town Mall parking lot from April 1 through April 11. There, people can hop on classic rides like a Ferris Wheel and grab carnival food like funnel cake and candy apples. Eventgoers can get on 14-15 different rides, play 10-12 games and enjoy food from 4-6 trailers.

The full schedule for the Spring Fling is below:

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The event is in the parking lot directly out from the Cheesecake Factory. People could buy a wristband to enter the carnival for $25 per person.