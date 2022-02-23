Roar! Dragons and dinosaurs stop by Knoxville over the weekend as part of event tour

People will be able to see dinosaurs and dragons that are dozens of feet tall, as they walk through the Dino and Dragon Stroll.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people like quiet walks in a park during the weekend. Others want to see huge dinosaurs and dragons. This weekend in Knoxville, people will be able to walk through an event featuring some of the largest reptiles ever to exist, and some of the largest to be imagined.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll will be set up at the Knoxville Convention Center on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27. Creatures with scaly skin, feathers, fur, moving heads, swinging tails, blinking eyes and flapping wings will fill the room there, giving people unique photo opportunities and memorable experiences.

As people walk through the event, they will see creatures from the Mesozoic Era before crossing into the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Then finally, they will enter the "Dragons Den," surrounded by fire-breathing dragons.

Children will be able to participate in a storytime event as well as a dinosaur and dragon craft station. Tickets will also be available for themed rides, bounce houses, dinosaur scooters and walking dinosaur rides.

Veterans and children under 2 years old will be able to get in free, but service fees may apply, according to officials. A sensory-friendly session will be available on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. before a regular event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.