'A fall festival for the ages' | Looking ahead to the Smoky Mountain Homecoming

The Smoky Mountain Homecoming festival will be held at the Robert A. Tino gallery in Sevierville, off U.S. Highway 66.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Friday, September 30, the Robert A. Tino gallery will open its grounds for all ages to enjoy. There, people will be able to attend the 17th annual Robert A. Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming.

The fall festival will host more than 50 local artists, vendors, and food trucks for families to enjoy. In years past, more than 10,000 people have shown up to enjoy everything the festival has to offer, Robert Tino said.

He said the tradition started with an idea to promote local artists.

"When we opened the gallery out here, we always had an open house in the fall. But, we decided we wanted to do something more with the local craftsman and bluegrass music. So, we made a heritage festival," Tino said.

During this fun-filled weekend, Robert invites local bluegrass musicians to entertain guests throughout each day. They can enjoy regionally acclaimed singer and songwriter Jimbo Whaley and the band Greenbriar, Gary "Biscuit" Davis and Friends, and The South of the River Boys.

"It gives the local craftsmen and the local artists a platform to show their work," Tino said.

Tino's work will also be on display at the fall festival. Folks will be able to walk through his gallery, as well as enjoy work on display outside. Tino is a nationally known artist who is best known for his paintings of the bears in the Great Smoky Mountains and the rolling landscape of East Tennessee.