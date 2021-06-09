Rockets' red glare: East TN communities plan Independence Day fireworks

Several communities already have released their plans for the July 4 weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As life slowly -- and thankfully -- returns to pre-pandemic normalcy, it is no surprise that multiple cities are announcing Fourth of July events.

WBIR is keeping a running list that will be available on an ongoing basis as we learn about more festivities.

Remember, July 4 is on a Sunday this year. Some events are on the actual day; others are a day or two beforehand.

Where to watch fireworks:

City of Knoxville: World's Fair Park, July 2, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

That day the 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South will perform on the Randy Tyree Performance Lawn at World's Fair Park. The band is based at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, and as only one of 17 Air Force bands in the world, has performed across the country. The night will include performances by the Concert band, jazz band Blue Groove, and rock band Sound Barrier.

After the concert, LaFollette-based PyroShows will present a brief fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The best place to watch the fireworks will be from the Performance Lawn near the stage.

"It's going to be a little different this year, but it's still going to be an absolutely wonderful time," said Kyndra Brewer, director of special events for the City of Knoxville. "We're super excited."

Police want to remind you that fireworks sales and use are prohibited within the city limits.

Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival, July 3, beginning at 9:45 p.m. Musicians including Clint Black will perform beforehand at Patriot Park.

"We really took it up a notch this year in terms of our entertainment," said Butch Helton, manager of Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism’s Office of Special Events. "We're going to have some great entertainment and food and drink and fireworks... It's going to be a super, super day to celebrate our nation's birthday."

Loudon Municipal Park, July 4, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Gates close to traffic at 8 pm, the display is at dark.

Tailgating will be permitted at Loudon's Independence Day Celebration, with viewing areas surrounding the municipal park for a firework show.

Gatlinburg's Fourth of July Midnight Parade, July 4, at midnight. Downtown Gatlinburg

Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early the evening of July 3 to secure the perfect viewing area along the parade route. Then, at 10 p.m. July 4, there'll be fireworks over the Space Needle. While you can see the fireworks from just about anywhere in Gatlinburg, some of the best views will be in the area around traffic lights #3 and #5.

Mabry-Hazen House to hold “Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill”

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration on July 4. There will be food, beer, live music, fun games, and tours of the 1858 house for $12 (includes two drinks from a local brewery).

There will be several activities including sack races, watermelon seed spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole, and more. They will also have a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The historic house museum will open for self-guided tours.

Tickets for adults (16+) are $12 ( includes two drink tickets), children (ages 5-15) are $5, members of Mabry-Hazen House are $5, and children under 5 are free.

For more information, click here. Organizers said the event will occur rain or shine.

Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration

The Museum of Appalachia will hold the Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to its website, the museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.

The tradition of anvil-shooting is nearly obsolete, officials said, but the museum has made it a nearly 30-year tradition.

Anvil shoots are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The celebration includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, a flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.

Museum officials said the advance tickets are 50% off for a limited time.