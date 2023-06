People were able to dress as their favorite characters, from wizards to princesses to superheroes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Run for Wishes - A Magical 5K event held in Victor Ashe Park helped raise money for critically ill children on Saturday.

The event also raised awareness for Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee so they can help grant some life-changing wishes to children in East Tennessee.

