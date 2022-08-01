Runners brave the cold for "I Just Want to Be A Unicorn" half-marathon and 5K

The run was to raise awareness of DIPG — a kind of brain tumor that is seen in children. It has a 0% survival rate, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of runners lined up on Volunteer Landing on Saturday, eager to prance through the city's greenways in the "I Just Want to Be A Unicorn" half-marathon and 5K.

The run was organized through the Julia Barbara Foundation, which works to raise awareness of "diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas." It is a kind of brain tumor usually found in children between 5 and 7 years old. According to the foundation, it has a 0% survival rate.

The illness materializes in the brain stem, in a location vital for breathing, heartbeats, eye functions, swallowing and balance. The causes of DIPG are still unknown, according to the foundation. They said there are also no effective treatment methods.

During the run, people took off from Volunteer Landing to the greenway connection headed over the Tennessee River and through the nearby woods. They then went back to pick up the Tyson Greenway to concord and back to Volunteer Landing.