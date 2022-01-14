Runners to kick off the 26th annual 'Race Against Racism' on Saturday

The event will continue throughout Black History Month in a virtual format. But families can celebrate the YWCA's Diversity Day activities Saturday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 26 years, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley have helped organize efforts to prevent racism from spreading in the community and ensure it is inclusive. On Saturday, they will host the 26th Annual Race Against Racism as part of those efforts.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. when families can enjoy Diversity Day activities while runners line up at the YWCA Knoxville Phyllis Wheatley Center at 124 South Cruze Street. The 5K race kicks off t 1:05 p.m. after the kids' fun run and a 1-mile walks starts.

The route will take people through East Knoxville and down to the Old City, before looping back to the starting line. Anyone who wants to join the race can sign up online.

The organization is also working with local cultural and religious organizations to celebrate the city's diversity. There will be breakfast treats, entertainment, inspirational speeches and more.