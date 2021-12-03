Runners to sprint for s'mores in 5K race at Ijams Nature Center

The S'mores Run 5K kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, when runners will start charging to the finish line for a delicious, gooey treat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running a 5K will make almost anyone hungry, and what better way to celebrate the end of a run than with s'mores?

The S'mores Run 5K will kick off Saturday evening at Ijams Nature Center. While most runners will be running to stay fit or to prove they can do it, most will likely be running to reach the S'Mores Extravaganza at the end which includes a s'mores bar, music and plenty of fun.

The first wave of 100 runners will start at 4 p.m. and people can pick up their packets Thursday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m., at the Ijams Nature Center.

The run is organized by The Goose Chase, a faith-based organization to care for people in need through social media, marketing and by giving "tangible and intangible items."