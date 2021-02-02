Runners to sprint through downtown Knoxville for 2021 Covenant Marathon on Oct. 3

Runners start on Clinch Avenue Bridge and will go through downtown Knoxville, past the South Knoxville Bridge and ending at World's Fair Exhibition Hall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the biggest events in Knoxville will kick off soon after it went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Covenant Health Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. on October 3, taking runners through 26.2 miles of Knoxville's winding roads and terrain. Officials said that the marathon was designed to show off Knoxville's several neighborhoods, and said those areas are planning to support runners as much as they can.

The 2021 course is also certified as a Boston Marathon qualifier. Races will be timed with a chip timing system, with chips attached to bibs for participants in the marathon, half-marathon, relay and 5K events.

All participants will receive a t-shirt and a goody bag from the Health and Fitness Expo to commemorate taking part in the race. Finishers will also get a beanie and gloves, which officials said should be handy as they head into the winter and start training for spring events.

Once runners cross the finish line, they will also be able to celebrate with music. Organizers said there will be 20 musical acts lined up all over the course, helping keep people moving as they race to the end.

Organizers are also hosting a 1 mile Covenant Kids Run, encouraging children to lead healthy and active lifestyles. Participants run a total of 25 miles in the days leading up to the race, and then finish the event with the final mile on race day. It started on Aug. 28 at Zoo Knoxville.

The 5K event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 2. It is meant to take participants on a scenic run through downtown Knoxville, and will also start on the Clinch Avenue Bridge.