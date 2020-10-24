Scared of the dark? Cherokee Caverns hosts trick-or-treat event along cave path

The "Trick or Treat in the Cave" event is being held several times in the days leading up to Halloween. Tickets are $10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Cherokee Caverns held a spooky event for trick-or-treaters Friday evening.

During the "Trick or Treat in the Cave" event, trick-or-treaters could venture along the cave path and into the dark to collect Halloween candy. Everyone was welcome to participate, officials said, and the event will be held several times in the days leading up to Halloween.

It will be held between 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 24, Oct. 25 and on Oct. 31. It will also be held between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m on Oct. 30.