Second Harvest Food Bank hosts free drive-thru event at warehouse

The organization gave out packages that had enough food to feed a family of four people for around five days.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are around 53,150 people who do not have reliable access to food, according to data from 2018. The Second Harvest Food Bank is working to make sure every family has food on the table, and so they hosted a free drive-thru event at their warehouse on Thursday.

Anyone could drive up and grab a package of food during the event. Inside of each was enough food to feed a household of four people for around five days.

Around 150 families drove up in the first 90 minutes of the event, and it stayed open until 3 p.m.

"We had a grandmother come through, and she's taking care of five children so we know this food is going where it's needed and we're grateful to TEMA for letting us do this, and it's an honor to do it," said Elaine Streno, the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.