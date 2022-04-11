Second Harvest to give out turkeys, hams and traditional fixings on Thursday

The event is part of Second Harvest's Thanksgiving distribution, and it will run from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. or until they run out of boxes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, families will have a chance to get some traditional Thanksgiving food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. They are encouraging guests to arrive early, so they have the best chance to grab a box of food before they run out.

The Holiday Mobile Distribution event will start at 10 a.m. and run through 12 p.m. on November 17, at Second Harvest Food Bank's warehouse. However, the event will end sooner if they run out of boxes.

The boxes are expected to include turkeys, hams, fresh produce and traditional fixings.

Second Harvest helps keep groceries on the shelves of food banks across East Tennessee, working across 18 counties while also hosting food drives where people can get boxes of food if they need them.