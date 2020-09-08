Knox County Second Saturday Concert Series continues Aug. 8 with two performances

Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats performed at The Cove, while Wild Blue Yonder performed at Clayton Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County's Second Saturday Concert Series continued on Aug. 8 with two free performances.

One performance was held at The Cove at Concord Park. There, Left Food Dave and the Magic Hats performed held a free concert. The band mainly plays blues music, with occasional touches of southern rock, according to their Facebook page.

The band stayed 15 feet apart from the audience to follow social distancing guidelines. Crowds also spread apart to keep their distance. The performers said that it's been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been really debilitating artists, myself included," David Overall said, who plays the french horn and provides vocals for the band. "It's really hard to work when your mainstay is music, it really is. It's tough for bartenders and servers alike, but unfortunately, it seems us musicians are taker the harder hit than most other services."

The other performance was held at Clayton Park. There, Wild Blue Yonder performed.

Another performance will be held on Sept. 12, according to Knox County officials. The free concerts are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July through September, on the second Saturday of each month.